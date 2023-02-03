Try One of These Staycation Deals for Valentine’s Day

Looking for a quick getaway for Valentine’s Day? Here are some local hotels offering specials for Valentine’s Day.
1Hotel Indigo at the Countrypolitan
301 Union St, Nashville
Fall in love all month long at the Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan. Indulge in a romantic getaway at the Printer’s Alley hotel with their Valentine‘s Day Romance Package which includes a $50 credit to The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen, a complimentary glass of bubbly, and chocolate-covered strawberries to add an extra touch of sweetness to your stay. The Romance Package can be booked throughout the whole month of February.
2Dream Hotel
210 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Located in the heart of downtown, Dream Nashville is offering a discounted room rate to those looking to treat themselves or a significant other. Between February 10 and February 19, guests can choose to book the “Love You, Mean It” room bundle, which includes a complimentary bottle of red wine and a surprise welcome amenity.
31 Hotel Nashville
710 Demonbreun St., Nashville
Available for the entire month of February, book the “Together at 1” room package offered at 1 Hotel Nashville and receive up to 35% off the room stay in addition to a $200 credit to Valentine‘s Day dining on-property, and a $200 credit towards a Bamford Wellness Spa service. Guests who book with the luxury, mission-driven and sustainable hotel can also expect a special sweetheart welcome amenity upon arrival.
4Harpeth Hotel
130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
Guests and their Valentine can extend their stay at the hotel and book the romance package, which includes a complimentary upgrade based on availability, a bottle of champagne with a sweet item from the pastry chef, a $50 credit to be utilized in 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, McGavock’s Coffee Bar and Provisions or room service and turndown service with a flower.
