Trump Administration Grants Tennessee’s Emergency Declaration to Support Winter Weather Response

Today, Governor Bill Lee announced that President Donald J. Trump has granted an Emergency Declaration to support Tennessee’s ongoing response to the winter weather event that is impacting all 95 counties across the state. The request was submitted to the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday, ahead of the forecasted winter storm.

The Emergency Declaration grants federal assistance to support immediate emergency protective measures and coordination of resources as state and local officials continue response operations related to hazardous winter conditions.

“As state and local law enforcement, first responders, and road crews continue responding to the winter weather conditions, the Emergency Declaration will support further coordination of resources,” said Gov. Lee.“I’m grateful to President Trump and Secretary Noem for ensuring federal resources are available to support Tennesseans.”

Understanding the Emergency Declaration

An Emergency Declaration provides rapid, short-term federal assistance when an incident threatens lives or property, and immediate action is required. The declaration may authorize:

· Federal support for emergency protective measures

· Direct federal assistance to state and local governments

· Coordination of federal resources to support lifesaving and life-sustaining actions

State and local officials continue to monitor conditions and assess impacts from this winter weather event while response operations are ongoing.

State Response Continues

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) remains fully engaged with local, state, and federal partners and continues to monitor forecasts, coordinate planning efforts, and assess potential needs to ensure resources can be deployed rapidly if necessary.

“This emergency declaration ensures Tennessee has the support needed to respond swiftly to this winter weather event,” said TEMA Director Patrick C. Sheehan.“We continue working closely with local officials to address immediate needs while monitoring conditions and impacts across the state.”

Stay Informed

Tennesseans are encouraged to stay informed and follow guidance from local officials. For the latest updates, preparedness information, and safety guidance related to this winter weather event, visit the TEMA Winter Weather webpage.

