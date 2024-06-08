True Tickets Announce Partnership with Nashville Symphony

In a move that harmonizes cutting-edge technology with the rich musical heritage of Music City, True Tickets has announced a partnership with the Nashville Symphony, beginning in fall 2024. This collaboration introduces a groundbreaking digital ticket delivery solution that promises to enhance the accessibility and enjoyment of Nashville Symphony’s concerts for all its attendees. This partnership will allow Symphony patrons to securely share their tickets with members of their party and easily add them to Apple Wallet. It also ensures that Nashville Symphony has the information and controls necessary to minimize ticket fraud and unauthorized resale. As True Tickets continues to lead the way in secure and convenient ticketing, this partnership with one of the most dynamic and recording-prolific orchestras in the country marks a significant milestone in the evolution of live musical experiences.

The Nashville Symphony, under the baton of Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero, is celebrated for its vibrant contribution to contemporary American orchestral music and its deep roots in the Nashville community since 1946. Known for its ambitious programming, the Symphony has garnered international acclaim through its collaborations with composers and artists, and its commitment to education and community engagement. With more than 40 releases and 14 GRAMMY® Awards, the Nashville Symphony’s recordings span a wide repertoire, reflecting its versatility and pioneering spirit. The partnership with True Tickets is a testament to the Symphony’s dedication to innovation, ensuring that every concert is as accessible and enjoyable as possible.

“This partnership with True Tickets is a natural progression for the Nashville Symphony as we seek to marry tradition with technology,” said Nashville Symphony President & CEO Alan D. Valentine. “Our goal has always been to make our concerts and activities as accessible as possible, and by leveraging True Tickets’ digital platform, we can offer our audience a more seamless and secure way to enjoy the music they love.”

“Partnering with the Nashville Symphony is a significant highlight for True Tickets, reflecting our dedication to leveraging technology to transform how audiences experience live events,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “The Symphony’s commitment to both tradition and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to collaborate in bringing a cutting-edge, secure digital ticketing platform to one of the most esteemed orchestras in the country, enhancing the accessibility and enjoyment of their world-class performances.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email