Trovador Inspirado Launches New Double Barrel Aged Rum

Nashville, Tennessee-based brand Trovador Inspirado Rum is proud to announce the release of Trovador Inspirado Double Barrel Aged Rum, a bold new addition to the brand’s growing portfolio of globally-inspired spirits, available for pre-order starting Wednesday, October 29.

Blended and bottled in Nashville by production duo Colton Weinstein and Devon Trevathan, this super-premium, double-barreled rum is crafted from the best techniques of three regions: the elegant versatility of three-year-aged Cuban-style rum, the oaky, vanilla body of three-year-aged Spanish Caribbean rum, and botanic notes of pot-distilled Mexican rum. Finished in new American white oak barrels, the rum gains added richness and complexity making it smooth enough to sip but bold enough to mix—a new go-to for enjoying neat, on the rocks, or in reimagined classics.

“Double Barrel Aged Rum is our latest release in the Trovador line. With this one, we were aiming to stitch together traditions in distilling and barrel aging,” notes Devon Trevathan, Executive Director of Sales, Executive Blender, and Founding Partner. “We set out to carry the elegance of Cuban-style rum all the way through to the final character—even after introducing new American oak to the mix. While these barrels are dominant in American whiskey, they’re used sparingly in the Caribbean. I’m happy to say our approach was more successful than we could have imagined. It really is the best of both the rum and whiskey worlds, all in one dram.”

Crafted to deliver the best that bourbon has to offer in complexity and smoothness with a rich new flavor profile, Double Barrel Aged Rum invites curious palates to explore the rich world of aged rum. This harmonious blend of Cuban distillation and American oak aging is remixed for the modern drinker. Like a true baritone, it’s packed with richness and versatility

“The Trovador team is proud to introduce our newest release,” adds Chad Newton, Founder & CEO. “Crafted using the same thoughtful blending approach as our signature silver rum—then aged to deepen its character—this expression is perfect for sipping neat or elevating richer, more complex cocktails. We’re thrilled to share it with Nashville and beyond, and we hope it earns a place in your regular rotation. As always, A’ Los Sueños!”

Trovador Inspirado Double Barrel Aged Rum is priced at $49.99/bottle and will be available online for pre-order with nationwide shipping to 46 states. Select on-premise retail, restaurant, and bar availability can be found by visiting www.trovadorrum.com.

