Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center Names Lori Feltner Chief Nursing Officer

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare, has named Lori Feltner chief nursing officer. Feltner brings 23 years of healthcare experience, including 17 years in nursing leadership. She will lead nursing strategy for the hospital’s 119-bed facility with a focus on patient outcomes, patient experience and clinical excellence.

As chief nursing officer, Feltner will oversee nursing operations, support professional development and advance strategies that strengthen high-quality, patient-centered care. She will partner with hospital leadership, physicians and care teams to ensure safe, effective care for every patient.

Feltner began her career with HCA Healthcare as a staff nurse at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She later served as medical surgical director at TriStar StoneCrest and as vice president of nursing operations for the HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. She also served as assistant chief nursing officer and, most recently, as chief nursing officer at Parkridge Medical Center, where she led nursing teams and supported quality-focused initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lori Feltner as our new chief nursing officer. Lori is a proven leader with a strong track record of building collaborative teams and driving clinical performance. I am confident she will make a meaningful, positive impact for our patients, our colleagues and the communities we serve,” said Cody Adams, chief operating officer at TriStar StoneCrest.

Feltner holds a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Eastern Kentucky University. She is a member of the American Organization of Nursing Executives and the American College of Health Executives.

