TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center is proud to be the first in Rutherford County to offer a new innovative guidance and navigation platform to assist with spinal surgeries. Dr. Juris Shibayama, spinal surgeon, completed the first spinal procedure utilizing the new technology in Rutherford County on April 5, 2021.

“The use of the surgical robot navigation platform is designed to improve safety and accuracy within the operating room,” stated Dr. Shibayama. “It provides improved visualization of patient anatomy to optimize patient treatment, streamline the surgical workflow, and greatly reduce radiation exposure to surgeons and staff. This technology is a win-win for the patient, our colleagues, and our hospital.”

This revolutionary robotic navigation spinal surgery begins with each patient receiving a preoperative CT scan at TriStar StoneCrest. This CT scan will allow the orthopedic surgeon to make a personalized spinal surgery plan based on the patient’s exact anatomy. The combination of the preoperative, and intraoperative CT scan, allows the physician to visualize a patient’s unique anatomy in real-time during the robotic surgery.

Dr. John Burleson, a spinal surgeon, also performing surgeries using the new technology, shared that the robotic arm guides the physician based on the patient’s personalized surgical plan during surgery. It assists a surgeon by using scans taken before and during surgery to identify and navigate the best locations for incisions and medical implants.

“One of the biggest benefits of the platform is that it dramatically decreases how much of a patient’s body is disturbed during surgery,” said Dr. Burleson. “In addition, this translates to a much safer and shorter procedure with smaller incisions, which means less anesthesia and a faster road to recovery.”

Bringing innovative systems and surgical options to Rutherford County is what TriStar StoneCrest strives for every day. Our goal is to provide our community with the technology that will support less invasive procedures, increase efficiency, and enhance the surgical process close to home.

“TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center is a comprehensive robotic center that includes minimally invasive robotic procedures for general and thoracic surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic, and now spine,” said Joe Gleason, chief operating officer at TriStar StoneCrest. “We are excited to expand our Spine Surgery Institute through minimally invasive robotic surgery using the ExcelsiusGPS® and committed to comprehensive, high-quality surgical options for our patients while providing compassionate care close to home.”

For more information about TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center’s robotic surgery options, visit TriStarStoneCrest.com.