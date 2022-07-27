TriStar StoneCrest Makes Fortune/Merative Top 100

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. Out of 2,650 hospitals evaluated, StoneCrest is listed as number 4 in medium size community hospitals in the country. The list identifies hospitals that excel in patient care, clinical and operational performance.

“We are very excited for our partners at StoneCrest”, said Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “StoneCrest has been a staple in Smyrna for more than twenty years and a great community partner. This recognition shows their commitment to the citizens of Smyrna and the surrounding area with the best healthcare available.”

The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospital List was established to help identify best practices and help other healthcare organizations achieve a balanced, consistent and sustained level of high performance.

“I am excited for our staff to be recognized for their commitment to providing excellent care for our community”, said Lou Caputo, Chief Executive Officer at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center. “We are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care and compassion for our patients and families while expanding our services to meet the healthcare needs of the community.”

“TriStar StoneCrest’s excellence is well known to the citizens of Smyrna and the surrounding area” says Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “Their commitment to healthcare and their involvement in the community puts StoneCrest at the top of our list.”

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center broke ground in Smyrna in 2020.