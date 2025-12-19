TriStar Skyline Medical Center Names Lauren Dudley Chief Executive Officer

TriStar Skyline Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare, has named Lauren Dudley as its new chief executive officer. Dudley brings more than 16 years of healthcare leadership experience across HCA Healthcare hospitals, including trauma centers, community hospitals and tertiary-care facilities.

Most recently, Dudley served as chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Virginia, where she led the opening of a new freestanding ER, expanded surgical capacity and achieved strong results in colleague engagement. Her previous roles include chief operating officer at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and vice president of operations at Chippenham Hospital, where she oversaw major capital projects, growth initiatives and operational improvements.

“Lauren brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence,” said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Division. “Her leadership will be instrumental as TriStar Skyline continues to strengthen its position as a regional destination for Level I trauma, burn care and other high-acuity services. We are excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to the positive impact she will make for our patients, colleagues and community.”

Rooted in HCA Healthcare’s mission, Dudley is known not only for her operational and strategic contributions, but also for her commitment to colleague engagement, community outreach and superior patient experience.

Dudley holds a Master of Business Administration from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan Flagler Business School and an undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University.

