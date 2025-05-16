TriStar Announces Plans for Freestanding ER in Murfreesboro

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center has announced plans to file for a Certificate of Need with the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a new freestanding emergency room in south Murfreesboro.

The proposed $19 million project aims to expand 24/7 emergency care access for families in South Rutherford County and surrounding communities. Hospital officials say the facility would help meet growing demand as Rutherford County approaches a population milestone, soon expected to surpass Hamilton County.

Currently, many residents in South Murfreesboro and Barfield must drive 20 to 30 minutes—often through heavy traffic—to access emergency services. The new freestanding ER would bring full-service emergency care closer to home, helping to ensure faster response times and improved health outcomes.

If approved, the facility would mark a significant step toward bridging the emergency care gap in one of Tennessee’s fastest-growing counties.

To learn more about the project and to show your support, visit here.

