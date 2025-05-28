Trisha Yearwood’s Star-Studded Linda Ronstadt Tribute at Country Music Hall of Fame Sold Out

Grammy-winning artist Trisha Yearwood will lead a concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s CMA Theater on Tuesday evening, July 22, celebrating the music of Linda Ronstadt and the Los Angeles country-rock scene of the 1960s through ‘80s. The concert, titled Trisha Yearwood and Friends Celebrate Linda Ronstadt and Los Angeles Country-Rock, will feature Yearwood and special guest performances by Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Patti Scialfa and James Taylor.

The event, which is co-produced by Yearwood and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, will benefit the nonprofit museum’s educational mission of preserving and interpreting the evolving history of country music. Although tickets to this show are sold out, you can view more upcoming events at the Country Music Hall of Fame here.

The concert is hosted in connection with the museum’s major exhibition Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock, presented by City National Bank. The exhibit, which will conclude its nearly three-year run on Sept. 1, traces the L.A.-based communities of visionary singers, songwriters and musicians who frequented local nightclubs, embraced country music, created and shaped the musical fusion “country-rock” and, ultimately, made a lasting impact on popular music.

The concert will feature Ronstadt’s music, among other country-rock classics, and highlight the connections between Grammy-winning artist and songwriter Crowell, Country Music Hall of Fame member Harris and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Taylor, who each contributed to this musical movement. Scialfa, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the E Street Band, will also lend her voice and talents to the evening.

For Yearwood, Ronstadt and Los Angeles country-rock were significant influences on her career.

“Linda Ronstadt is a big reason I wanted to be a singer,” said Yearwood. “I was 10 years old when I discovered her music, and her big voice drew me in. She combined the country music that my parents listened to…like Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline…but it had an edge to it that I loved. Through Ronstadt, I discovered Emmylou Harris, the Eagles, Jackson Browne, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Gram Parsons and many more. I’m honored to be a part of celebrating Linda and this incredible era of music that is such an important part of the history of country music.”

