Trick or Treat at Dutch Bros for Special Mystery Pins

It’s all treats, no tricks this year at Dutch Bros®! We’re setting the vibes for the season by treating customers to limited edition collectible items. Whether you’re dedicated to completing the collection or love a good surprise, these goodies are as sweet as candy!

Customers can celebrate spooky season with Dutch Bros by swinging by any location starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 29 to get one of five collectible mystery pins with every medium or large drink purchase, while supplies last! Below are a few thrilling drinks to try this season:

Trick or Treat Rebel

Here to help fuel your Halloween spirit and festivities this drink features strawberry, white chocolate and almond mixed with our exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink completed with trick or treat gummies on top!

Candied Cherry Rebel 🍒

Hip, hip, hooray – cherry is here to stay! This drink gives all the fall feels with a juicy cherry flavor mixed with our exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink finished with a cherry float!

Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Cold Brew 🎃

Carving pumpkins is a must this season and what better way to get the spooky vibes going than with this drink in hand! This seasonal staple is made with pumpkin and salted caramel covered with a layer of Soft Top®, rich pumpkin drizzle and raw sugar sprinks.

*Mystery pins are available while supplies last. Max 10 per customer. Order ahead does not reserve items or guarantee availability. Find the nearest Dutch Bros on our location page or the DB app!

Source: Dutch Bros

