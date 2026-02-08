Trendsetting Experiences Await at Roots and Remembrance: An Evening of Hair Art History

Come out for Roots and Remembrance: An Evening of Hair Art History on Friday, April 10th, 2026, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Oaklands Mansion (901 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN, inside Maney Hall).

Enjoy an enlightening presentation and discussion on the history of hair art with Zen Hansen of Hair Anthropology and Jody Johnson of Oaklands Mansion. We will explore the cultural roots of hairwork, its role in sentimental exchange, and its surprising connections to global fiber traditions.

From tokens of friendship to memorial keepsakes, this presentation welcomes anyone curious about the craft and interested in learning more.

Light refreshments provided. Space is limited to 75 guests.

Please RSVP and purchase your tickets ahead of the evening.

The weekend following the presentation, Oaklands Mansion will also host 10 students who will be embarking on an enchanting weekend of hairworking. They will learn both table braiding and wire working methods of creating hairwork. This workshop is full, but if you are interested in attending a workshop in the future, let us know!

$15 adults, $10 children, and FREE for Oaklands members and registered workshop students.

You can find more information about Hair Anthropology and Zen Hansen HERE.

More information HERE.

For more local events like Roots and Remembrance: An Evening of Hair Art History, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email