Trek, one of the great bike makers in the United States, has opened one of their first company-owned bike shops in Murfreesboro in the Northfield Crossings Shopping Center. The company began in 1976, in a Waterloo, Wisconsin barn, by Richard Burke and Bevil Hogg. They saw a need for someone to build really good bicycles in the United States, and they have left a legacy that is still on a mission to keep making better bicycles.

In the late 1990s, the company made a name for itself by making the bikes that Lance Armstrong rode when he won the Tour de France seven times. They also produced a line of LeMond Racing Cycles for Greg LeMond, another Tour de France winner.

Over the years, Trek has been one of the most innovative bicycle manufacturers in the world. They make road bikes, mountain bikes, electric bikes, cross country bikes, trail bikes, cyclo-cross bikes and more. Currently, they are joining the responsible packaging movement.

The store offers four ways to shop: in-store, one-on-one, shop by phone with curbside pick-up, or shopping online with home delivery. Besides bikes, they also carry equipment and apparel.

According to “Outside Magazine”, the pandemic has created more interest in biking. During the quarantine, “…many people, especially families with young children at home, are looking for lockdown-compliant ways to get outside and keep everyone as healthy and happy as possible.”

Biking is something that those of all ages can enjoy. Before the pandemic, the Murfreesboro Bike Club was seeing their membership numbers increase, and more joining their group rides. However, currently they aren’t having group rides, but they are offering plans for family rides.

Via their blog, Trek is reaching out to the next generation of riders by creating the Pathfinders Cycling Scholarship in partnership with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) to increase diversity in youth mountain biking. The scholarship will provide the bikes, gear, and resources needed to overcome historical barriers to entry for diverse and underrepresented communities.

“As their mission says online, “We build only products we love, provide incredible hospitality to our customers, and change the world by getting more people on bikes.”

Trek is more than a bike shop, it is a complete biking experience.

Trek Bicycle Murfreesboro

1644 Memorial Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: 615-538-1980

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrekBicycleMurfreesboro/

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.