Treaty Oak Revival Announce Tour Stop in Nashville

Five-piece powerhouse Treaty Oak Revival has announced a 2026 U.S. headline tour in support of their acclaimed new album West Texas Degenerate. Kicking off February 5th at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, the 25-city trek will hit arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on May 16th.

Ticket presales begin Thursday, December 11th, with general on-sale following on Friday, December 12th at 12 p.m. local time. The tour features support from Wade Forster, William Clark Green, Laredo, Huser Brothers, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, and Parker Ryan, varying by date. For tickets and additional information, visit treatyoakrevival.com.

About the tour, the band shared, “Our fans have shown up for us in ways we never expected, and this tour feels like the best way to pay that back. We’re still the same degenerates, just a whole lot louder, and we’re ready to raise hell with everyone who walks through those doors.”

