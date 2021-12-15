Treat Yourself to a Moment of Peace This Holiday

The holidays are in full swing which means 2021 will be coming to a close soon enough. In the midst of all the holiday spirit, it is important to pause and reflect on all of the blessings this year has brought. It is also a great time to pause and reflect on all the ways you have grown this past year. You have been through challenges, victories, highs & lows and you deserve to take some time to be a blessing to yourself. If you are having a hard time deciding how to spoil yourself, we have a few suggestions.

Whether you are rewarding yourself for a year of achievement or pampering yourself after a year of setbacks, you must remember to take time to treat yourself. Here are some of our Spa Packages we recommend for you to commemorate 2021 coming to an end.

Moments of Peace

Experience a one hour customized Signature European Facial followed by an hour long Swedish Massage before completing your time with a luxurious spa manicure and spa pedicure.

Queen for a Day

Start your day with a Body Wrap before being whisked away for a personalized hour long European Facial. Conclude your special day with a posh spa manicure and spa pedicure.

Full Day of Peace

Indulge in a European Facial and a therapeutic Swedish Massage. Let the peace continue as you recline in a massage chair and your hands and feet are treated to a spa manicure and spa pedicure. Finally, be whisked away for a hairstyle and professional make-up application.

Half Day of Peace

To begin your time with us, choose either a European Facial or an hour long Swedish Massage. After your preferred method of relaxation, let the spoilage continue as you indulge in a spa manicure and pedicure in the nail salon.

Reward yourself for completing 2021 with all its difficulties and triumphs by taking a moment of peace for yourself. You deserve it.

Remember those loved ones who also made it through 2021 with all of their own challenges and victories by providing them a gift certificate from A Moment’s Peace so they can choose how best to reward themselves with self-care. Purchase online or in-store today.

A Moments Peace is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067. Learn more at amomentspeace.com or call (615) 224-0770.