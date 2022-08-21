Transform Your Backyard Into Your Own Personal Oasis With These Awesome Features

Want to get your backyard looking like it is straight out of a home renovation show? These awesome additions to your backyard can transform it into an oasis of your dreams.

Water Slide

Host the most exciting parties and show off your backyard oasis by adding a custom water slide to your pool. Be the house that everyone flocks to for fun by adding a waterslide to ensure endless hours of enjoyment! There are tons of different slide styles with plenty of twists and turns so you can slide right into ultimate paradise.

And let’s be real, we might initially think the slide is for the kids, but people of all ages cannot resist the thrill of a water slide.

Fire Pit

You don’t have to stop enjoying your outdoor space just because the sun goes down. Keep the fun going by adding an outdoor fire pit to your backyard. A fire pit gives off a camping ambiance and gives you a welcome warmth to cozy up to on colder nights.

This comfortable addition to your backyard can come in whatever shape or size you please, and can even be built into your pool!

Water Garden

Looking for a relaxing getaway? Water gardens transform an outdoor living space into a paradise where you can relax, unwind, and enjoy quality time with family and friends. Water features become the focal point of any garden with their melodious tunes and natural ability to attract a variety of birds and butterflies.

Whether you tuck a decorative fountain near the entrance of your home or create a backyard habitat with an ecosystem pond and waterfall, you’ll find each day enhanced when you waterscape your landscape.

Baja Shelf

A Baja shelf is a wide ledge varying from from four to 18 inches deep. It can also be called a tanning ledge, extended step, or sun shelf. The shallow ledge is ideal for tanning, relaxing, or can double as a kiddie area!

By just extending the top step into the pool, you can give a luxurious quality to your backyard; perfect for keeping cool while basking in the sun!

Grotto

A grotto is an incredible addition to enhance a lagoon-style pool and a way to bring a resort atmosphere to your own backyard.

A grotto is typically a large rock waterfall with a cavern-like space that is large enough to swim into. You can customize your own personal grotto to contain a seating area, lighting, or even a spa! A grotto provides privacy and shade for swimmers and is likely to have the kids playing mermaids, sharks, and other aquatic imaginative games all day long!

Transform Your Own Backyard

There are no limits to creating your own paradise. Whether you are looking for a pool, water feature, spa, or an outdoor kitchen, Peek Pools can bring your imagination to life!

