July 10, 2025 – Do you recognize this man or vehicle?

An unknown person pulled onto the victim’s property and unlawfully removed a 16-foot trailer June 22.

The vehicle appeared to be a late model Toyota Rav4 with a luggage rack and a rear mounted spare tire.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle, trailer or the identity of the suspect, are asked to please contact Detective Brian Gonzales at 615-904-3041.

