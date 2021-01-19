Trailer Stolen From MTSU Parking Lot

The MTSU Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with the theft of a 20 ft. black trailer with wooden slats that was stolen from a parking lot on campus. The theft occurred on January 6, 2021. The trailer was missing the right (passenger side) fender at the time of the theft. The trailer was also bearing KY license plate 66845T at the time of theft.

The MTSU Police Department is attempting to locate and identify the owner/operator of the black truck pictured.

If you have any information on the truck pictured, the trailer or the whereabouts of either- please call Lt. Rednour at 615-494-8872 or MTSU Police dispatch at 615-898-2424.

