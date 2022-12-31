Trailblazing Journalist Barbara Walters Dies at Age 93

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
46
photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com

The grounbreaking journalist, who brought us candid sit-down interviews with politicians, celebrities and everyone in between, has died at the age of 93.

While her journalism resume has many lines, most of her work was with ABC News and the network shared some of Walters’ career highlights:

  • Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the first female anchor on an evening news program. Just three years later, she became a co-host of “20/20,”. Later, in 1997, she launched “The View.”
  • Walters interviewed every U.S. president and first lady from the Nixons to the Obamas. She interviewed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump before they entered the White House.
  • In 1989, she was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and was presented the award by Peter Jennings
  • Walters won 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News.

Many are sharing remembrances on social media:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here