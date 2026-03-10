Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Traffic Stop In Mt. Juliet Leads To Arrest Of Felon With Stolen Handgun

Traffic Stop In Mt. Juliet Leads To Arrest Of Felon With Stolen Handgun

Source Staff
Photo: MJPD

A routine traffic stop in Mt. Juliet overnight led to the arrest of a convicted felon who was found with a stolen firearm.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle on South Mt. Juliet Road near Adams Lane after discovering the vehicle’s registration was suspended.

During the stop, officers determined the driver, a 36-year-old man from Hendersonville, Tennessee, was in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen from Murfreesboro, Tennessee on January 30, 2025. Police said the firearm had been taken from an unlocked SUV.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Authorities said he faces several charges, including possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a DUI conviction, and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

