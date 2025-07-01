Traffic Stop in La Vergne Leads to Drug Bust, Multiple Arrests

July 1, 2025 – A routine traffic stop in La Vergne just after midnight on June 28 quickly escalated into a significant drug case. La Vergne police pulled over a vehicle on Murfreesboro Road when two suspects fled the scene in a second car. Officers later located that vehicle and detained both individuals.

A search uncovered more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, additional drugs hidden on a passenger, and six open containers of beer. One suspect admitted to using meth and claimed ownership of the drugs. Both are now facing a series of charges, including felony drug possession, DUI-related offenses, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

La Vergne police credit the quick response and teamwork of Officer Gad, Officer Jordan, and Officer Brewer for keeping drugs and danger off local streets.

Source: La Vergne Police

