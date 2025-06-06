Traffic Shift onto Diverging Diamond Interchange near BNA Begins Monday

Next week, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will begin shifting traffic onto the new Donelson Pike (SR 255) Diverging Diamond Interchange over Interstate 40 in Davidson County. This will result in permanent and temporary lane and ramp closures near Nashville International Airport® (BNA®).

Beginning Monday, June 9 at 7 p.m., crews with MasTec Civil will shift traffic onto the new Donelson Pike interchange in three phases, with work anticipated to be complete by Tuesday, June 10 at 4 a.m. All work is weather-dependent. During this transitionary period, all airport traffic must take Exit 216A.

photo: TDOT 1 of 3

Phase One (starting at approximately 7 p.m.):

Conduct a temporary, double lane closure on I-40 eastbound.

Permanently close the temporary on-ramp from Donelson Pike (SR 255) to I-40 eastbound.

Temporarily close the Collector-Distributor Road between ramps.

Phase Two (starting at approximately 10 p.m.):

Temporarily close the southbound ramp to new alignment.

Switch northbound traffic onto new alignment.

Open new on-ramp to I-40 westbound.

Construction crews working at Terminal Drive intersection.

Phase Three (starting at approximately 12 a.m.):

Permanently close the old Exit 216B ramp.

Permanently close the old Donelson Pike southbound lanes and switch traffic onto the new alignment.

Open the new Exit 216B ramp.

Permanently close old Donelson Pike alignment and associated ramps.

Traffic will be led onto the new alignment using signage and chase cars. Although the shift will occur during off-peak hours, heavy traffic is anticipated, and motorists are strongly encouraged to leave early to arrive at their destination on time, especially if they are headed to the airport the morning of June 10. TDOT is working in coordination with BNA® to keep passengers traveling to and from the airport up-to-date. In addition to our communication efforts, feel free to enroll in BNA’s text alerts to stay informed.

This project, which began construction in 2022, involved relocating the interchange and the existing state route. The DDI’s unique crisscross design allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to opposite sides of the roadway to travel across the overpass, then cross back and resume the original travel pattern. An animation explaining the configuration can be found here, and a graphic diagram is below.

While the new alignment will be open to traffic next week, overall work on this project is not complete. Intermittent lane closures on I-40 and the new Donelson Pike will occur as crews complete additional paving, texture coating, concrete pouring, and more.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email