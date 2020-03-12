Eight fewer people lost their lives in traffic crashes from 2018-2019 in Rutherford County.

Officers from the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force believe their enforcement and safety efforts contributing to more lives saved during the past year since it began in March 2019.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Jon Officer said the task force formed as a unified group to reduce the traffic fatalities and crashes in Rutherford County.

“We’ve come a long way in a short period of time,” Officer said.

The officers, deputies and troopers with “boots on the ground” are the ones who enforce the traffic laws, Officer said in thanking the sheriff, chiefs and city managers who allow the law enforcement officers to concentrate on traffic safety. “That’s what makes the difference in saving lives.”

Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rodgers said 37 people died in traffic crashes in 2018 and 29 people died in traffic crashes in 2019 for eight fewer deaths last year.

“I know it’s part of what we’re doing,” Rodgers said.

Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Greg Walker said the task force conducted six operations about traffic enforcement and safety during the past year.

Driver Safety Administrator Lisa McClain and DUI Coordinator Sheri Murphy of the Montgomery County Traffic Safety Task Force attended the meeting.

The task force agencies include the Veterans Administration Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Eagleville and MTSU Police Departments and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.