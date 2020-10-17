Children can interact with law enforcement officers and public safety responders during the Trunk-or-Treat Drive Through sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force.

The free, early Halloween event will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27 on Samsonite Boulevard in Murfreesboro. Parents will drive one way from Old Salem Road to Samsonite Boulevard and exit past the Tennessee Department of Safety’s Driver’s License Center.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Brenna Smith said children who attended last year’s event were excited to talk with law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics in different agencies who set up Halloween displays.

“This is a Halloween experience for kids to have a positive experience and impact with law enforcement officers who work in our community,” Smith said. “They get come to us to help them, no matter what is going on.”

Law enforcement agencies and first responders will carve pumpkins for a contest. The families will vote by text for the “Best of Show” pumpkin.