TRAFFIC: Road Construction and Lane closures 10-28-11-2,2020

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB
exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)
Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell
Road, for construction activities.
LOOK AHEAD: 11/12 5 a.m. continuously until 11/13 5 p.m., the I-24 EB exit ramp to Bell Road
(Exit 59) will be closed to place epoxy overlay.
The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes.
10/31 – 11/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-24 WB for graffiti
removal MM 54 – 53
DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24
The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to
Murfreesboro (Phase 2)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be right lane closures for construction activities MM 53 – 80.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24
The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Medical Center Pkwy to Stones River Bridge (MM 76 – 80)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for installation of
pavement markings.
The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for paving activities.
CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40
The sealing of I-40 from the Williamson County Line to the Davidson County Line mm 184 – 191)
11/1 – 11/2, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be nighttime lane closures in both directions for striping
operations.
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave
TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243
Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: [email protected]
10/31, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB between 2nd Ave and Demonbreum
Street to construct a lay down yard.
The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).
Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from
Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for paving and striping.
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the
Donelson Pike interchange
Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.
The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes
10/31 – 11/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
o MM 209 – 207, There will be a double left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal
o MM 215 – 214, There will be a single left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440
The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes
10/31 – 11/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
o MM 6 – 7, There will be a Single right lane closure on I-440 EB for graffiti removal
o Mm 0 – 1, There will be alternating single right and single left lane closure on I-440 WB for
graffiti removal
DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES
The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in
Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County
Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the
foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.
WILSON COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from S. Hartman
to Smith Co. line for the resurfacing of I-40
SMITH COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB from Smith County Line to
Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65
The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes
10/27 – 10/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane shifts on I-65 SB ramp to Armory Drive
and on Armory Drive to I-65 SB ramp to repair damaged concrete. The ramps will remain open.
The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign
footing installation. MM 86
10/30, 4:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-65
SB/I-24 EB, near exit 87 ( W. Trinity Lane), to install overhead sign structure.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit
ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for
grading and signal work. Two lanes willl remain open in each direction.
MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65
The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35
Daily & Nightly, Northbound 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southbound 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. – 7
p.m., There will be daytime lane closures both NB and SB for paving activities. One lane to remain
open at all times.
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway
maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times. Nighttime Rolling Roadblock scheduled for
10/27 to set beams on SR-25 bridge.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, I-65
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state
routes in Region 3.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both
the NB and SB direction of I-65 in Williamson County.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6
The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the
Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations.
MAURY COUNTY SR 6
Resurfacing on US31 (SR6) including epoxy overlay
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from Crossing Blvd to
Frye Road to mill and pave
8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from the Williamson
County Line to Crossing Blvd to mill and pave
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65
The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour
Hollow Road.
10/24 – 10/26, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a lane closure on Whites Creek Pk from Lloyd Rd to
Seymour Hollow Rd for milling and paving
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln from Dickerson Pk to Whites
Creek Pk for milling and paving.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112
SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –
Piedmont Move Prior
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike
in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will
be utilized.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155
The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65
including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)
Nightly (excluding Saturday), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both
directions on Briley Parkway (S.R. 155) for final striping and rumble strip installation. Temporary
ramp closures may be needed also.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the
Donelson Pike interchange
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures for paving and shifting traffic on Donelson Pk
north of taxiway bridges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13
Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall
and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.., There will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along
SR-13 from 9AM to 3PM, therefore delays are expected. Traffic will be swapped early November to
its final alignment. Mayhew Road expected to be open early November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A / SR 12
Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and
construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.
Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and
construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112
Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North
2nd/University Ave.)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for milling and paving operations.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1
LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99
The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)
from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.
The resurfacing of SR-99 from Veterans Pkwy to Cason Lane
Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activities.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266
The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on
SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6
Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to
Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)
Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary
lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and
possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including
paving and utility work throughout the project. We are planning on having extended delays and
possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly
Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Rd and Mt. View Rd.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR
252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility
relocations and grading work.
The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between
Main St and I-65 for milling and paving operations.
Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between
Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for milling and paving operations.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100
The resurfacing of SR100 from Deer Ridge Rd (LM 3.00) to Fernvale Rd. (LM 6.85).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations
>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
Milling and Paving
11/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures, on EB lanes
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
Repairing and inspecting bottom of bridge deck
10/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lanes 1 and 2 WB will be closed at MM-209
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840
Milling and Paving
11/1, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a night closure of Exit 55B from I-840 EB for Milling and Paving
operations at the bridge ends at MM 55.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840
Shoulder stone placement
Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Shoulder closure, will be placing the grinding from paving onto shoulder at
mm 14 and MM 23
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251/River Road
Remove and Replace 24” RCP
LOOK AHEAD: 11/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Lane closure to remove and install new 24" RCP
