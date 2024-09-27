Traffic Plan for Pilgrimage Festival 2024

The Pilgrimage Music Festival is scheduled for September 28-29 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road in Franklin, TN).

The festival will run from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is anticipated to draw up to 30,000 residents and visitors per day. Festival organizers have worked extensively with the City of Franklin to create the most efficient traffic flow possible.

For those parking in the downtown Franklin area, sidewalks are available from First Avenue to the Factory. A bike valet for those riding bikes will be available, thanks to Bike Walk Franklin.

The following traffic plans will be utilized:

Saturday & Sunday, September 28-29, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Normal traffic flow on Franklin Road.

Saturday & Sunday, September 28-29, 9 p.m. -11 p.m. (as people start leaving)

Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to Mack Hatcher – only northbound traffic flow will be permitted.

Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to First Avenue – only southbound traffic flow will be permitted.

Liberty Pike between Eddy Lane and Franklin Road – only eastbound traffic flow will be permitted with the following exception: A police officer at Eddy Lane will assist westbound traffic for residents who live in the Everly Apartments, Jamison Station, Old

Liberty Pike and Daniels Drive areas. Cars leaving the Factory Parking lot will either turn RIGHT onto Eddy

Lane or continue eastbound on Liberty Pike

Law Enforcement Officers will direct traffic along these routes and will assist affected residents who need to exit or enter their driveways or streets.

Traffic updates will be issued throughout the day via the City’s social media Facebook (facebook.com/cityoffranklin) and Twitter (@cityoffranklin) feeds

Ride Share (pick up and drop off locations)

The designated rideshare and friends and family drop off area is at 151 First Ave S. (“Ligon Field” – near the silos behind bank).

Parking

Free and paid parking is available in downtown Franklin. Sidewalks are available from downtown Franklin to the festival.

The Pedestrian Bridge is open and available to festival goers who park at or near Franklin High School (parking information for Franklin High School available here: https://givebutter.com/ParkFHS)

Click here for parking locations in Downtown Franklin and parking availability in the free parking garages located on 2nd Ave N and 4th Ave N.

If you purchased advanced parking, please see the festival website at www.pilgrimagefestival.com. Onsite parking is sold out, so do not expect to purchase day-of the festival.

