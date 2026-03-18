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Home Murfreesboro Hundreds Of Traffic Stops Made In Rutherford County Operation

Hundreds Of Traffic Stops Made In Rutherford County Operation

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Sheriff’s Cpl. Scott Parker cited a driver for speeding at 76 mph in a 55-mile speed limit zone on Shelbyville Highway.

A multi-agency traffic enforcement effort in Rutherford County resulted in hundreds of stops but no crashes during a focused operation Friday morning.

The “Early Morning Blues” initiative targeted complaints of aggressive and distracted driving along Interstate 24 and U.S. Highway 231. The operation ran from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and included officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Murfreesboro Police Department.

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Authorities said 459 drivers were stopped, resulting in 270 citations and 163 warnings. Two drivers were arrested for driving on revoked licenses.

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