Traffic Detour: Joe B. Jackson Interchange on-Ramp onto I-24 June 24

Motorists are advised to expect traffic interruptions due to a scheduled Detour for traffic at the Joe B. Jackson interchange with I-24 Wednesday, June 24.

More Traffic News

The detour to access the eastbound on-ramp onto I-24 will route motorists to the Buc-ee’s roundabout through Elam Road and back onto Joe B. Jackson to access the eastbound on-ramp.

Motorists traveling east on Joe B. Jackson will utilize the new eastbound on-ramp to travel east onto I-24.

Motorists traveling west on Joe B. Jackson will follow the detour through the roundabout on Elam Road and back onto Joe B. Jackson to utilize the same eastbound on-ramp to travel onto I-24.

Construction crews are conducting work to install a new concrete pavement expansion to the eastbound ramp, including curb, sidewalk, and greenspace. Construction crews anticipate the detour for this phase of the construction from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on June 24, 2026.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email