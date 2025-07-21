Traffic Alert – Rock Springs Road in Smyrna Closed Due to Injury Crash Involving a Utility Pole

July 21, 2025 – Rock Springs Road in Smyrna is currently closed in both directions between Waldron Road and Cooks Lane due to an injury crash involving a utility pole.

Closure Area: Rock Springs Road between Waldron Road & Cooks Lane

Reason: Crash with damage to a utility pole

Expected Duration: The road will remain closed for the rest of Monday afternoon while crews work to replace the pole and restore power lines.

Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Neighboring emergency agencies are on scene and report the closure is expected until approximately 8:00 p.m. Monday evening.

Please plan ahead and use alternate routes at this time.

