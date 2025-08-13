Traffic Alert: Ramp Closures on I-40 Near BNA

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct the following ramp closures on Interstate 40 in Davidson County near Nashville International Airport® (BNA®).

Wednesday morning (August 13) from 12 a.m. – 3 a.m.: I-40 eastbound exit 216A ramp (motorists will be detoured to 216B).

Wednesday night (August 13) from 8 p.m. to Thursday (August 14) at 4 a.m.: I-40 eastbound exit 216B ramp (motorists will continue on I-40 and turn around at Stewarts Ferry).

Thursday night (August 14) from 8 p.m. to Friday (August 15) at 4 a.m.: On-ramp from Donelson Pike (SR 255) to I-40 eastbound (motorists will enter I-40 westbound and detour to Briley Parkway northbound to Elm Hill Pike).

Thursday (August 14) and Friday (August 15) mornings from 12 a.m. – 3 a.m.: I-40 eastbound exit 216B ramp (motorists will be detoured to 216A).

Detour signage will be in place. This timing has changed from a previous announcement, as the work by MasTec Civil is necessary to mill and pave the ramps as part of TDOT’s I-40 Interchange at Donelson Pike project. The ramp closures are in addition to lane closures on I-40 that will continue for the next two to three weeks. While these closures will occur during off-peak hours, motorists are strongly encouraged to leave early to arrive at their destination on time.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

