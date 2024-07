July 25, 2024 – An overturned tractor-trailer has caused a traffic jam on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County on Thursday.

Deputies say it happened close to Lebanon near the exit to the Nashville Super Speedway.

Crews are cleaning up the wreckage and traffic is backed up for several miles.

If you are traveling towards Lebanon, U.S. Highway 231 North (Lebanon Highway) will be an alternate route.

