Troopers are investigating a crash involving an overturned semi on I-24 at the 93 mile marker.

Here is a picture from the scene. One lane will remained closed while crews work to recover the truck.

This is between the Epps Mill Road exit and the Coffee County Line. One lane is blocked.

TDOT is on the scene to assist with traffic control.