Traffic Alert: Crash Closes Joe B. Jackson

Murfreesboro Police are currently on the scene of a serious two-car injury crash on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy near Manchester Hwy.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

The area is temporarily closed as MTE accesses damage to a utility pole.

