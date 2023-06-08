Traffic Alert: Crash Closes Joe B. Jackson

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Murfreesboro Police are currently on the scene of a serious two-car injury crash on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy near Manchester Hwy.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

The area is temporarily closed as MTE accesses damage to a utility pole.

Check back for updates.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here