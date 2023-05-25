Traffic Advisory: Middle TN Electric Substation Transformer Move Scheduled for Thursday, May 25

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are moving a large substation transformer from MTE’s Owl Hollow Substation in Franklin to Rutherford County on Thursday, May 25. Traffic is expected to be considerably affected during the moving process.

Duplex Road will be nearly shut down as the load progresses along the approximately 60-mile route through four counties, which also includes Owl Hollow Road, Lewisburg Pike (US 431), State Route 99, Nashville Highway (US 31A), Eagleville Pike (SR 99), Highway 41A, SR 99 (New Salem Highway), Veterans Parkway, Burnt Knob Road, Manson Pike, Florence Road, Old Nashville Highway and Southern Place. This move is a state-permitted heavy-haul operation.

The move was initially scheduled for Tuesday but postponed to Thursday due to unforeseen complications. It will take place over several hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to avoid school traffic and rush hour. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternate routes if possible.

In January, MTE installed a new transformer at the Owl Hollow Substation, which increased the substation capacity by 20%. The transformer being moved will go to the Florence Substation and double the capacity for this high-growth area of Rutherford County.