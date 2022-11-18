TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE
MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES
November 17 – 23, 2022
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB
exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)
Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be lane
closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24
The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Medical Center Pkwy to Stones River Bridge (MM 76 – 80)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures EB
and WB for installation of pavement markings.
The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures EB
and WB for paving activities.
The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), Alternating NB and SB lane closures for
replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).
Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from
Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for paving, striping, and deck seal repair.
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the
Donelson Pike interchange
Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are
tentatively scheduled for 11/18 and 11/22.
11/22 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure for removal of light poles.
SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave
Thurs 11/17, Fri 11/18, & Mon 11/21, 9 p.m., 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB
between 2nd Ave and Demonbreum Street to construct a lay down yard.
DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES
The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in
Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County
Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the
foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.
WILSON COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures on I-40
EB and WB from S. Hartman to Smith Co. Line for final pavement marking and shoulder stone.
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65
The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65
11/20, 4:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-65
SB/I-24 EB, near exit 87 (W. Trinity Lane), to install overhead sign structure.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be left and right shoulder closures
on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation, installation of overhead sign and clean up.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit
ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) there will be temporary lane
closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open
in each direction.
MAURY COUNTY, I-65
I65 interchange improvements at SR99 including grading, paving, drainage, signal, light retaining
walls.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be temporary lane closures on I 65
NB to perform work to move the NB traffic into the median so that work on Phase 3 of the bridge
can begin. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.
MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65
The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35
Daily, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions),There will be day time lane closures both NB
and SB for thermoplastic activities. One lane to remain open at all times.
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions),There will be temporary lane closures on I-65
NB and SB for roadway maintenance and preparation for traffic shifts on north side of project, one
lane will remain open at all times.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6
The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the
Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure for paving
operations.
MAURY COUNTY SR 6
Resurfacing on US31 (SR6) including epoxy overlay
11/10 – 11/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be temporary lane closures
on SR 6 both directions from the Williamson County Line to Crossing Blvd for pavement markings,
striping and curb ramp work
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65
The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour
Hollow Road.
Daily, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure on Whites Creek Pk
from Lloyd Rd to Seymour Hollow Rd for milling.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln
from Dickerson Pk to Whites Creek Pk for concrete curb ramp work.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112
SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –
Piedmont Move Prior
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a temporary alternating lane
closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer
and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155
The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65
including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)
Nightly (excluding Saturday), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be
temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (SR 155) for final striping and rumble
strip installation. Temporary ramp closures may be needed also.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13
Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall
and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) Traffic is currently running in its final alignment,
there will be temporary lane closures for final phase of construction at various locations
throughout the project. Mayhew Road is now open.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112
Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North
2nd/University Ave.)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be lane closures for milling and
paving operations.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1
LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be alternating lane closures for
construction activities.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99
The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)
from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be periodic flagging operations for
construction activities.
The resurfacing of SR-99 from Veterans Pkwy to Cason Lane
Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activities.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266
The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on
SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be periodic flagging operations for
construction activities.
SUMNER COUNTY SR 6
Potholing/Excavation for underground conduit
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) Temporary daytime lane and shoulder closure at
Lock 4 Road
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6
Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to
Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)
Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages
of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and
3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various
construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project. We are planning on
having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side
roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Rd and Mt. View Rd.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR
252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of
traffic for utility relocations and grading work.
The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions There will be a lane closure between Main St
and I-65 for paving and striping operations.
Nightly, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure between Boyd Mill
Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for paving and striping operations.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100
The resurfacing of SR100 from Deer Ridge Rd (LM 3.00) to Fernvale Rd. (LM 6.85).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure for final striping.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106
I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road
Thurs 11/17, Fri 11/18, & Sun 11/20 – Wed 11/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be one lane flagging
operations on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.2 to LM 3.2 for box culvert construction.
The replacement of a 60" corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at LM 13.65
11/17 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Lewisburg Ave near Eastern Flank Cir. Flaggers
will be in place.
>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
Milling and Paving
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures on EB lanes from MM 53 – 63.
DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD CO. I-
Drain Cleaning
11/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Closing lane one WB at MM 63.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840
Placement of shoulder stone on off ramps
11/21, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Shoulder closures at MM 28 – 32
