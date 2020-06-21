To celebrate Father’s Day, Traditions of Smyrna leaders organized a festive parade for their residents.

Families and friends were invited to decorate their vehicles with blue for dads, and residents showcased the festive signs they made this week to greet those in the parade. Residents were outdoors and followed social distancing protocols during the parade.

While some senior living communities in Tennessee have opened this week to outside visitors, Traditions of Smyrna is maintaining its current protocols and asking families to be patient and understanding that they will continue to be closed to visitors for the near future. They are also asking team members to use caution and practice social distancing, handwashing and limiting personal exposure while not at work.

In the meantime, Traditions of Smyrna (part of Vitality Living) is making use of its beautiful outdoor spaces, abundant technology options and some good old-fashioned creativity to keep residents and families connected during COVID-19. For example, they are doing daily updates via Facebook Live and helping loved ones connect with video chat.