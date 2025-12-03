Traditions Make the Holidays Bright—Furnish Beautifully for Less

Traditions. They help make the holidays bright…and beautiful. Whether it’s gathering around the dining table for your grandmother’s recipe or settling into the family room for movie marathons, the spaces where these moments happen matter just as much as the moments themselves.

At DT McCall & Sons, we’ve been helping Tennessee families furnish beautifully for less since 1876. For nearly 150 years, we’ve understood that creating a welcoming home for the holidays doesn’t mean overspending—it means choosing the right pieces at fair prices, delivered when you need them.

This season, we’re focusing on the four rooms your guests will notice most: the guest bedroom that makes overnight stays effortless, the family room where everyone gathers, the kitchen that powers your hosting, and the dining room where memories are made. All fairly priced, all ready for free delivery across Middle Tennessee.

The Ideal Guest Room: Welcoming Sleep, Zero Stress

Making overnight stays feel effortless starts with getting the basics right. Your guest room should be a retreat that requires almost no thought from you once it’s set up properly.

Mattress Matters Most

The foundation of any great guest room is a quality mattress. Consider the right firmness and support level for a variety of sleep preferences—medium-firm tends to work for most guests. According to Sleep Foundation, proper mattress support is essential for quality sleep, especially when guests are adjusting to an unfamiliar environment.

Look for cooling features if your home runs warm or if you’re hosting during those unpredictable Tennessee weather shifts. Modern mattresses from brands like Serta offer temperature-regulating technologies that keep guests comfortable all night.

Quick Upgrades That Make a Big Difference

Transform a basic bedroom into a welcoming retreat with these essentials:

Fresh pillows in multiple firmness levels—let guests choose their comfort

Layered bedding with extra blankets stored within reach

A luggage stand or bench so suitcases don’t live on the floor

Bedside lighting with USB ports for device charging convenience

Small-Space Solutions

Even compact guest rooms can feel spacious with smart furniture choices. Storage beds with built-in drawers hide extra linens and pillows, while slim nightstands provide necessary surface space without crowding the room.

Guest-ready in days—explore our mattress collection with free delivery throughout Middle Tennessee.

The Coziest Family Room: Game Days, Movies, and Catch-Ups

Your family room is where the real living happens during the holidays. Comfort comes first, but thoughtful setup makes the difference between a room people tolerate and one where they naturally gather.

Seating That Actually Works

Create a seating map that balances conversation and viewing. Sectionals provide plenty of spots for the whole family, while recliners offer premium comfort for your most dedicated TV watchers. Add ottomans for overflow seating during big gatherings—they’re easy to move and store when not needed.

According to Good Housekeeping, successful living room arrangements prioritize both comfort and conversation flow, ensuring no one feels isolated from the group.

Texture and Warmth for Winter

Holiday hosting calls for extra coziness. Layer in throws and pillows that invite people to settle in for long conversations. Area rugs add warmth underfoot and help define seating zones in open-concept spaces.

Media Sightlines and Practical Touches

Orient your main seating toward the TV without sacrificing conversation. Side tables beside every seat give guests a spot for drinks and snacks—nothing disrupts comfort like having nowhere to set down your coffee.

Try recliners and sectionals in-store at any of our five locations—easy financing available to bring comfort home now.

A Well-Equipped Kitchen: Prep, Serve, Clean—Faster

Your kitchen works harder during the holidays than any other time of year. The right appliances don’t just make cooking easier—they make hosting something you can actually enjoy.

Ranges and Ovens Built for Holiday Menus

Even baking matters when you’re juggling multiple dishes. Modern ranges with convection features cook more evenly and often faster, while air-fry options add versatility for appetizers and side dishes without heating up extra appliances.

Look for multiple oven racks and flexible burner configurations. Holiday cooking means roasting, baking, and sautéing all at once—your range should keep up.

Refrigeration That Supports Your Hosting Style

Counter-depth refrigerators provide a built-in look while maintaining enough capacity for holiday meal prep. Consider where you’ll store drinks and appetizers—a secondary beverage fridge keeps the main refrigerator organized and the kitchen traffic flowing.

Wide shelves accommodate large platters and casserole dishes, while adjustable configurations let you customize space as your menu demands.

Cleanup Solutions That Actually Help

Quiet, large-capacity dishwashers with third racks make post-dinner cleanup faster and less disruptive to ongoing conversations. The third rack is perfect for utensils and small serving pieces, maximizing every cycle.

We service what we sell—free delivery and haul-away where applicable. Bundle appliances and ask about package pricing at DT McCall & Sons.

The Perfect Dining Room: More Seats, Better Flow

Your dining room is where holiday traditions come to life. The right setup balances form and function, giving you both beauty and the practical capacity to host comfortably.

Table Choice Makes or Breaks Gatherings

Extendable tables are the secret to flexible hosting. They accommodate your everyday needs but expand when family arrives, giving you those extra place settings without dedicating space to a permanently oversized table.

Look for quality construction in warm wood tones—these pieces become the backdrop for decades of holiday meals and deserve to be built to last.

Seating Mix for Comfort and Capacity

Mix your seating types for visual interest and practical flexibility. Add benches for one side of the table to seat more people, or incorporate counter stools at a kitchen island to create additional gathering spots.

Upholstered chairs encourage guests to linger over dessert and conversation—comfort matters when meals stretch into hours.

Sideboards: Your Staging Secret

Keep your tabletop clear and your service smooth with a sideboard or buffet. Use it as a staging zone for platters before dinner and a coffee-and-dessert station afterward. The storage below keeps serving pieces accessible but out of the way.

See ready-to-host dining room looks in our showrooms—free delivery means your new table arrives in time for holiday gatherings.

Why It’s Easier with DT McCall & Sons

Creating your ideal holiday home should be exciting, not stressful. Here’s why Middle Tennessee families have trusted us for nearly 150 years:

Everyday Fair Pricing—No Gimmicks

We don’t inflate prices to create fake sales. Our everyday low prices mean you can furnish your home when you’re ready, not when the calendar says you should buy.

Free Delivery and Haul-Away Service

Our free delivery within our service area means that new sectional or appliance package gets home safely and on time. Haul-away service (where applicable) handles your old furniture and appliances, so you don’t have to.

Easy Financing Options

Buy now, pay later with financing options that work for your budget. Holiday hosting doesn’t have to wait for your savings account to catch up.

Local, Family-Owned Expertise Since 1876

We’re not just selling furniture and appliances—we’re helping you create spaces where your family’s traditions can thrive. Our team helps you choose pieces that fit your home, your style, and your actual needs.

Call, click, or visit your nearest showroom in Carthage, Cookeville, Lafayette, Lebanon, or Franklin.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you offer free delivery on all purchases? Yes, we provide free delivery within our service area for qualifying purchases. Ask our team for specific details based on your location and items.

Can you haul away my old appliance or mattress? We offer haul-away service where applicable. When you’re upgrading appliances or mattresses, we can remove your old items as part of the delivery process.

How fast can you deliver during December? Delivery times vary based on product availability and your location, but we work hard to get your furniture and appliances delivered in time for your holiday gatherings. Place your order early for the best selection and timing.

What financing options are available? We offer easy financing with flexible terms. Visit any showroom or call us to discuss options that work with your budget.

Can I see fabrics and finishes in person? Absolutely. Our showrooms display a wide range of fabrics, wood finishes, and appliance colors so you can see exactly what you’re getting before you buy.

Make your holiday traditions bright—and beautifully comfortable. Call, click, or visit DT McCall & Sons today. We’ll help you finish your rooms and deliver in time for gatherings.

DT McCall & Sons—your trusted source for home furniture and appliances in Middle Tennessee, with locations in Carthage, Cookeville, Lafayette, Lebanon, and Franklin. Making homes comfortable since 1876.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email