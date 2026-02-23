Trader Joe’s Recall: Potential Glass in Chicken Fried Rice

Monday, February 23, 2026
trader Joe's chicken fried rice
Potential Glass in Chicken Fried Rice

Certain lot codes of Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice (SKU 33251) may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically glass. Affected codes are “Best By” dates between 9/08/26 and 11/17/26.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury related to the recalled product.

If you have packages with lot codes listed above, please do not use them. They urge you to please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s

