Trader Joe’s Recall: Potential Foreign Material In Frozen Products

Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall of several frozen products due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically glass. The recall is connected to a broader recall initiated by Ajinomoto on February 19, 2026.

Affected Products

The following Trader Joe’s frozen items are included in the recall:

Chicken Fried Rice

Best by dates: 03/04/2026 through 02/10/2027

Vegetable Fried Rice

Best by dates: 02/28/2026 through 11/19/2026

Japanese Style Fried Rice

Best by dates: 02/28/2026 through 11/14/2026

Chicken Shu Mai

Best by dates: 03/13/2026 through 10/23/2026

What Consumers Should Do

Customers who have any of the affected products should not consume them. The products should be discarded or returned to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Contact Information

Customers with questions can reach Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, available Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Customers may also contact the company by email.

