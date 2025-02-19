Trader Joe’s Recalls Organic Acai Bowls

On February 14, Trader Joe’s recalled their Organic Acai Bowls.

“Out of an abundance of caution, please discard any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls or return them to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

The recall is due to the product possibly containing foreign materials such as plastic. The chain did not released any information on reported injuries.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or send an email.

