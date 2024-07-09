Trader Joe’s Recalls Mango Tangerine Scented Candle

June 27, 2024 – Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candle (SKU# 56879) may have an unexpected burn pattern. The candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax causing a larger than expected flame, posing a safety risk.

If you purchased the Mango Tangerine Scented Candle, please do not use it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or send an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s

