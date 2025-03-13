Trader Joe’s Recalls Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water

Trader Joe’s has been informed by their supplier of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Natural Mineral Water that certain lot codes may have the potential for cracked/damaged bottles.

Affected Lot Codes:

2024/28/11 24 2027/19/12

2024/271/11 24 2027/18/12

Sold only in the following states from 12/27/24 to 01/28/25:

AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, KS, LA, NM, OK, SC, TN, TX

There have been no customer reports of injury or damaged bottles. The issue was identified by research related to bottle breakage during production and potentially affects 1% of bottles in the lot codes above. If you have bottles with either lot code, please do not use them. We urge you to dispose of them carefully and go to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, or send us an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s

