Trader Joe’s Recalls Face Rock Creamery’s Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds

Trader Joe’s has announced a voluntary recall of a specific lot of Face Rock Creamery’s Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can cause serious illness.

Product Details

The recall affects cheese curds sold at Trader Joe’s stores with the following specifications:

Product: Face Rock Creamery’s Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds

Lot Code: Use BY 082925 (August 29, 2025)

Distribution: Northern California and Northern Nevada only

Retailer: Trader Joe’s stores

Health Risks

Listeria monocytogenes is a harmful bacteria that can cause listeriosis, a serious infection. This illness is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, elderly individuals, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea.

Consumer Action Required

Customers who purchased Face Rock Creamery’s Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds with the August 29, 2025 USE BY date from Trader Joe’s stores in Northern California or Northern Nevada should take immediate action. Do not consume the product. Instead, either discard it safely or return it to your local Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Contact Information

Consumers with questions or concerns about this recall can reach out to Trader Joe’s Customer Relations:

Phone: (626) 599-3817

Email: Available through Trader Joe’s website contact form

The company is working closely with health officials to ensure customer safety and prevent any potential illness related to this product recall.

Source: Trader Joe’s

