Tracy Brown Promoted to Murfreesboro Street Department Director

Tracy Brown, who has served as assistant director for the City Street Department since May 2022, has been promoted to director, effective April 6, 2026.

“Tracy has demonstrated consistent leadership, sound judgment, and a strong commitment to the mission and daily operations of the Street Department as assistant director,” said Public Works Executive Director Raymond Hillis. “Her experience and institutional knowledge, proven performance, and familiarity with department staff and operations position her well to lead the department.”

From 2014 to 2016, Brown rose from Department Coordinator to Administrative Assistant II and then to Budget Analyst in the Street Department before promotion to Assistant Director in May 2022. In that role, Brown has been responsible for many aspects of the Street Department’s day-to-day operations under the leadership of Hillis in the Public Works Division.

A native of Murfreesboro, the City first hired Brown Sept. 22, 1997, as a Secretary in the Police Department. Brown received a promotion to Administrative Secretary in the Personnel Department on Aug. 1, 2000, before moving to the Street Department. Brown studied Business Management at MTSU after receiving a high school diploma at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro.

The Street Department repairs and maintains streets, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and storm drainage systems, as well as mowing right of ways and easements. During the fall months, the department conducts the annual collection and disposal of leaves and yard waste. The department is also responsible for winter storm response including brine application and snow and ice removal, a core mission that has earned high praise. Urban Forestry, including a City Arborist, oversees maintenance and planting of public trees.

The City’s Public Works Division incorporates the Street Department, Solid Waste Department and Fleet Services, Facility Maintenance, and Vertical Construction. Raymond Hillis has served as Executive Director of the Public Works Department since 2020 after serving as director of the Street Department. He has worked for the City of Murfreesboro since May 1994.

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A reorganized structure in February 2020 created new divisions reporting to the City Manager and two assistant City Managers. Currently, there is one City Manager and five executive directors along with chiefs of police and fire. Reorganization since 2018 has shifted authority over operating decisions to improve communications and efficiency with the goal of achieving excellent customer service.

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