Tractor Supply Recognized at National FFA Convention for Support of Agriculture Education

The energy was electric in Indianapolis last week as more than 70,000 students, teachers and agricultural leaders gathered for the 98th Annual National FFA Convention and Expo. Among them was Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), proudly celebrating four

decades of partnership with the National FFA Organization — and a shared commitment to growing the next generation of agricultural leaders.

This year, Tractor Supply received the Distinguished Service Citation, one of the National FFA’s highest recognitions for organizations that have made a lasting impact on agricultural education nationwide. The award highlights the Company’s unwavering dedication to supporting students, teachers and communities that make agriculture thrive.

“Platinum partners like Tractor Supply Company ensure that FFA continues to deliver transformative programs that empower our members for career success,” said Jim Williams, Executive Director of the National FFA Foundation. “Tractor Supply is truly deserving of this recognition.”

“It’s humbling to be recognized by FFA — an organization that truly embodies the spirit of leadership and service,” said Joe Fell, Tractor Supply Vice President of Merchant Operations and a member of the FFA Sponsor Board. “At Tractor Supply, we believe in helping young people explore their passions, build confidence and develop the skills that will sustain rural communities for generations to come.”

In addition to the Company’s recognition, three Tractor Supply Team Members received the Honorary American FFA Degree, the highest individual honor bestowed by the National FFA Organization. The award recognizes individuals who have provided exceptional support for school-based agricultural education and the FFA. The Honorary American FFA Degree is a testament to each recipient’s dedication to cultivating the next generation of agricultural leaders and strengthening the connection between students and their communities.

This year’s Tractor Supply honorees include:

Mary Winn Pilkington – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations and

President of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation

Marti Skold-Jordan – Former Executive Director, the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and Manager of Community Relations

Lexie Gamble – Manager, Local Store Community Marketing

“The FFA holds a special place in our hearts at Tractor Supply,” said Pilkington, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations. “Seeing these students’ passion, creativity and leadership gives us tremendous hope for the future of agriculture. We’re honored to support them as they learn, grow and lead the communities that will define tomorrow’s rural America.”

Making the Convention Experience Possible

For five FFA chapters, this year’s convention was more than a celebration — it was the opportunity of a lifetime. Tractor Supply provided travel assistance funding to chapters in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, California, Kentucky and Colorado, helping ensure that more students could experience the national gathering in person.

From Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Pagosa Springs High School in Colorado, these chapters represent communities where resources can be constrained — but where students’ enthusiasm for agriculture knows no limits. Thanks to Tractor Supply’s support, these young leaders were able to connect, learn and be inspired among peers who share their dreams.

Riverdale High School – Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Midd-West High School – Middleburg, Pennsylvania

Don Lugo High School – Chino, California

Clark County Schools – Winchester, Kentucky

Pagosa Springs High School – Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Living the Values of Service

True to its belief in hands-on community engagement, Tractor Supply also joined forces with Cargill and Living Lands and Waters during the convention to lead an environmental service project. Volunteers from all three organizations — alongside FFA students — rolled up their sleeves to remove invasive species in a local park. Together, they made a tangible impact on the community while reinforcing the shared mission to protect and preserve the natural resources that sustain us all.

In 2025, Tractor Supply is celebrating 40 years of proud partnership with FFA, supporting the nonprofit through initiatives like its annual Grants for Growing fundraiser and other year-round efforts. In 2022, Tractor Supply committed $5 million over five years to the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind with 435 scholarships awarded to date. Applications for 2026-2027 scholarships are now open. To apply, visit https://www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and- scholarships.

