Tractor Supply Company Donates 200K to Support Winter Storm Recovery

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation have donated $250,000 to United Way of Greater Nashville’s Winter Storm Recovery Fund. The donation provides seed money to the fund to help initiate recovery efforts and generate additional financial support following this week’s severe winter weather event in Middle Tennessee.

“Through long hours and tough conditions, our Tractor Supply teams look out for our customers, neighbors and each other. It is core to who we are, the foundation of our Mission and Values,” said Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply. “Right now, our neighbors here in Middle Tennessee are facing unprecedented challenges. It will take significant resources to recover and rebuild from this devastating storm, and we are determined to help however we can. Together, we can get through this.”

A historic winter storm swept through Middle Tennessee on January 25, downing thousands of trees and power lines. Davidson County suffered extensive damage, leaving more than 200,000 Nashvillians without heat or electricity. In response, the United Way of Greater Nashville, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Mayor’s Office of Nashville activated the Winter Storm Recovery Fund. Funding from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and other contributors will be used to address both current and emerging needs, such as food and supplies as well as cleanup and debris removal.

Tractor Supply, headquartered in nearby Brentwood, Tennessee, is also working with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management to provide emergency response supplies as many residents remain without power amid freezing temperatures.

