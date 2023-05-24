Tractor Supply Announces Inaugural Emerging Artist Program with Lainey Wilson

Tractor Supply Company announced the recipients of the company’s inaugural “Emerging Artists Program” in partnership with country music artists Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, and Kat & Alex, along with Opry Entertainment Group. The program was created to discover and support emerging country artists who live and love what Tractor Supply calls “Life Out Here.” The five selected emerging artists include:

Hailey Verhaalen from Oregon City, OR (Currently resides in Nashville, TN)

Drew Hale from El Paso, TX (Currently resides in Kingsley, MI)

Tae Lewis from Goldsboro, NC (Currently resides in Nashville, TN)

Cosette Smith from Gilbert, AZ (Currently resides in Cypress, CA)

Austin McNeill from Salisbury, NC (Currently resides in Charlotte, NC)

Nearly 900 emerging artists submitted their original song inspired by the Out Here lifestyle. The five Emerging Artists selected by Tractor Supply and the mentor artists have each been paired with one of the five established mentors for the journey of a lifetime. These five Emerging Artists will travel to Nashville, Tennessee this June to collaborate with their mentors, record their songs at a premier studio, meet with industry executives and open for Wilson at an exclusive event during country music’s biggest week in Nashville in June. The Emerging Artists will also earn a spot on “Ole Red on the Rise Presented by Tractor Supply,” an Opry Entertainment Group artist discovery series beginning June 7 at Ole Red Nashville. Fans are invited to attend the free Emerging Artists kickoff event at Ole Red. Finally, each artist will have the opportunity to perform alongside Wilson on the Grand Ole Opry stage and appear in an upcoming Circle Network 30-minute special set to premiere this fall.

“The Tractor Supply Emerging Artists Program is all about providing these talented artists with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take their music career to the next level,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “Everything about this program embodies what we call ‘Life Out Here’ – authenticity, creativity and getting back to your roots. We’re so proud to partner with these artists and their mentors to showcase their songs inspired by Life Out Here. We can’t wait to see and hear what the future holds for all of them.”

On Friday, June 9, Tractor Supply and Lainey Wilson will co-host the “Bell Bottom Barn Dance” during Nashville’s biggest week in country music. This exclusive experience pays homage to Tractor Supply Company’s roots and will mark one of the first public performances from the top five Emerging Artists. The event will celebrate Wilson’s partnership with Tractor Supply and host Tractor Supply team members along with some of her devoted fan club members. From the moment fans and team members walk through the doors of the Bell Tower in the heart of downtown Nashville, they’ll be transported to Life Out Here, the place where everyone is welcome, good American values are celebrated and country music is the soundtrack to our lives.

Follow along on tractorsupply.com/emergingartists for new announcements about the Emerging Artists Program.