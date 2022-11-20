Tractor Supply Announces Country Artist Lainey Wilson as its Newest Brand Ambassador

Tractor Supply Company announced breakout country music star and two-time CMA winner Lainey Wilson as its newest Brand Ambassador to shine a light on emerging country artists and highlight the brand’s commitment to and passion for “Life Out Here.”

To kick off the partnership, Tractor Supply debuted a TikTok-style TV ad during the season five premiere of Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone”, which also included Wilson’s acting debut. The spot is inspired by Tractor Supply’s dedication to “Life Out Here” and features Wilson’s latest release “Live Off” from her new album Bell Bottom Country. In the new ad, viewers see footage of Wilson from her childhood and present day, showing how she lives “Life Out Here” and the many ways it impacts her music. From riding horses and playing in fields to campfires and playing music surrounded by family and friends, the creative authentically represents Wilson’s lifestyle that serves as inspiration for her songs.

Tractor Supply will partner with Wilson to support up-and-coming musicians with the launch of an Emerging Artist Program in 2023. The yearlong program will be curated by Wilson who will be joined by several other established country music artists to serve as mentors and help launch the careers of rising artists and their songs inspired by “Life Out Here”. As curator, Wilson will advise and play an active role in launching and executing the overall program. Together with Tractor Supply, the artists will begin the search to discover unrecognized musicians and songwriters nationwide and influence the next generation of Country music stars.

“From small-town aspiring songwriter to the fastest-rising star in country music, Lainey is the perfect mentor, advocate and spokesperson for Tractor Supply and our Emerging Artist Program,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “Growing up in a small farming community and becoming the most nominated artist at this year’s CMA Awards, Lainey is the definition of Life Out Here. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Lainey and a small group of rising country music artists to create a path and platform for these voices and songs to be heard.”

Wilson and Tractor Supply will collaborate on and activate numerous executions and events over the next year including social media content, fan experiences and more. Additional details on the Emerging Artist Program and how to participate will be announced in early 2023.

“Growing up on a farm in Louisiana made a lasting impact on the outdoor-loving country-hearted woman I am today,” said Wilson. “I’m honored to be named Tractor Supply’s newest Brand Ambassador and to have the opportunity to curate the Emerging Artist Program. They truly understand who I am at my core and the Life Out Here lifestyle that is so important to me.”

As part of Tractor Supply’s ongoing commitment to supporting country music, the company has successfully completed the first year of its bespoke Black Card program, designed to identify and engage with artists including Wilson who authentically live the Life Out Here lifestyle. Tractor Supply will continue to add three to five new artists to the program each year. In addition, Tractor Supply has a longstanding partnership with country superstar Miranda Lambert on the MuttNation Foundation pet line and her commitment to animal welfare.