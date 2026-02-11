Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Trace Adkins to Appear in 'I Can Only Imagine 2'

Trace Adkins to Appear in ‘I Can Only Imagine 2’

Trace Adkins
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Trace Adkins performs on stage for day 2 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer Trace Adkins is making a much-anticipated return to the big screen with the upcoming release of I Can Only Imagine 2, premiering nationwide on February 20. The star-studded sequel will hit theaters as the Country icon continues his Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour, stopping at the Ryman Auditorium.

Based on an inspiring true story, I Can Only Imagine 2 follows the award-winning blockbuster I Can Only Imagine — a 2018 release that emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing music biopic of all time in the U.S. In the sequel, Adkins reprises his role as Scott Brickell, manager of MercyMe (an Oklahoma-bred rock band whose smash single “I Can Only Imagine” is the most-played song in the history of Christian radio). Also starring John Michael Finley and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor Milo Ventimiglia (who joins the cast as MercyMe’s newest member), the new film tells the tale behind MercyMe’s hit single “Even If,” presenting the powerful next chapter in a triumphant story of family and faith. Go here to watch the trailer for I Can Only Imagine 2.

Arriving on the heels of Day of Reckoning, a 2025 western action thriller co-starring Adkins and featuring his original song “That Someday” — I Can Only Imagine 2 is the latest addition to an expansive filmography for the accomplished film/TV actor. In addition to appearing in critically acclaimed movies like The Lincoln Lawyer and Deepwater Horizon, the Louisiana legend’s work also includes a recurring role on the era-defining hit sitcom King of the Hill.

Celebrating three decades of towering success since the release of his PLATINUM-certified debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud, the Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour kicked off last month at Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, AL, with a number of dates already sold out. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit traceadkins.com.

