TPAC Unveils 2025-26 Family Season with Moana, LED Dance Show, and Dinosaurs

Tennessee Performing Arts Center® announced its 2025-26 family programming lineup sponsored by Wellpoint, featuring three action-packed, imaginative experiences designed to entertain and inspire audiences of all ages. Whether you’re dancing in the dark with ILUMINATE, voyaging across the ocean with DISNEY’S MOANA LIVE-TO-FILM CONCERT, or coming face-to-face with roaring dinosaurs in DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE!, this dynamic lineup brings storytelling to life in spectacular, immersive ways.

Tickets on sale at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040, and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

ILUMINATE

Oct. 14, 2025

Polk Theater

Get ready to be transported into a dazzling universe of light, rhythm, and imagination in ILUMINATE, the groundbreaking fusion of dance and technology that wowed the world on America’s Got Talent. A powerhouse cast of top U.S. dancers lights up the stage in custom LED suits, performing jaw-dropping choreography to a high-energy soundtrack that spans Pop, Rock, Latin, hip hop, and more. With new stories, music, and visuals, this pulse-pounding journey through “Club iLuminate” is pure, exhilarating fun and unlike anything else on stage.

MOANA LIVE!

Oct. 23, 2025

Jackson Hall

Set sail on an unforgettable voyage with DISNEY’S MOANA LIVE-TO-FILM CONCERT, presented by Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide. Watch the beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios film on the big screen while a world-class ensemble of Hollywood studio musicians, vocalists, and Polynesian rhythm masters performs the sweeping score live. It’s a heartwarming celebration of Moana’s journey and the music that made the story unforgettable.

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE!

Feb. 11, 2026

Jackson Hall

Roaring back by popular demand, the Olivier Award-winning DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE! takes families on a thrilling prehistoric adventure. Join an intrepid explorer to discover remarkably life-like dinosaurs, including the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Microraptor, and more. After the show, brave young explorers can enjoy a special meet and greet with their favorite prehistoric creatures. Don’t miss this interactive and educational experience.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services, including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking and assistive listening devices. For information, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577. For event-specific updates, visit TPAC.ORG.

